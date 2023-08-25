GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced it will be conducting an OVI checkpoint In Guernsey County on August 26, 2023.

The OSHP says it won’t mention the exact location of the checkpoint until morning of August 26.

The checkpoint, is being funded by a federal grant.

Authorities say the purpose of the checkpoint is to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

State troopers make about 25,000 arrests each year.

Last year alone, there were 668 OVI related fatal crashes with 726 deaths as a result of those fatal crashes.