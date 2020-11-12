Pa. and Ohio on each other’s travel advisory lists



by: WKBN Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Pennsylvania is now on Ohio’s travel advisory list, and Ohio is on Pennsylvania’s.

Those entering Ohio after travel to states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 there is in a community, and ODH is recommending against travel to those states with high positivity.

If someone must travel, ODH is recommending 14 days of self-quarantine after leaving those locations. This advisory is intended for both leisure and business travel.

This a guidance not a mandate, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Other states on Ohio’s travel advisory list include:

  • South Dakota
  • Iowa
  • Wyoming
  • Idaho
  • Kansas
  • Alabama
  • Montana
  • North Dakota
  • Utah
  • Wisconsin
  • Mississippi

