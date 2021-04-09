Pack Up + Go: Website Sends You On A Surprise Vacation

(WTRF)- Need to get away but don’t know where to go or what to do? You’re in luck because there’s a website that will decide that for you.

Pack+Go, described as a surprise travel agency, will plan your surprise vacation.

The website will have you answer a few questions through the Pack Up + Go Pre-Trip Survey such as:

Travel dates

Travel preferences

Traveler interests

Traveler information

Pack Up + Go will then book your travel + accommodation, given your budget and will send you an email a week before your departure that includes: the weather forecast for your mystery destination, recommended items to pack (a bathing suit, hiking boots), any luggage size restrictions and where to go and when.

Next you will receive an envelope in the mail which you DO NOT open. The envelope will contain directions to your accommodation, and your city guide.

The last step in the process will be to go to the designated location at the given time, open your envelope.

Worried about what to do when you get to you destination? Pack+ Go sends you off with a curated list of recommendations for everything from cafes to nightlife to rainy day activities.