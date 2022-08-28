WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Today has shown us bright, sunny skies, which is the perfect weather to take a final dip in the pool before the fall chill approaches.

School is back and Labor Day weekend is the last weekend to enjoy the pool at Oglebay like everyone here is doing today.

7News reporter Baylee Martin met some students at Oglebay enjoying their first weekend off from school and heard what they had to say about the summer coming to a close.

Both pools at Oglebay and Wheeling Park close for the season on September 5th.