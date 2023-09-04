PADEN CITY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It is a parade for which many people mark their calendars and one that is bigger than any other parade in the State of West Virginia.

Paden City hosted its 75th annual Labor Day Celebration this past weekend and topped it off Monday with one of the largest Labor Day parades in West Virginia.

The parade featured various local labor unions, fraternal organizations, and athletic teams that tossed candy to hundreds of people who lined the streets.

The Paden City Parade makes the small town feel much bigger during Labor Day.

”The population of Paden City usually doubles on Labor Day with the people coming out for the parade and involvement. We have several unions here to be marching in the parade, a lot of the fraternal organizations, the American Legion, and it’s just a great day for Paden City.” B.B. Smith – Co-Chairman of Paden City Labor Day Celebration

The parade was once again a huge success, and hundreds of community members came out to enjoy the fun-filled holiday.