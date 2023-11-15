PADEN CITY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Paden City Police Department recently swore in a new officer, and another great addition to the team comes with him.

Bryan Casto is a seasoned officer with over ten years of experience. Casto adds not only his experience to the department, but that of his K-9. He is bringing his personal certified K-9 partner, Kaze, to the force with him.

The Paden City Police Department welcomed the duo in a Facebook post, stating they were lucky to have the two new officers.

