MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Residents gathered in Marshall County today for the first of a series of competitions that takes place throughout the entire state of West Virginia.

John Marshall High School hosted the first competition in the 3rd annual West Virginia Governor’s Cup Marching Band Series.

This year’s series features ten competitions throughout seven weeks, with the finals happening in Charleston on October 21st.

The competition is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History, and the winners at each competition receive a monetary prize that the governor of West Virginia provides.

The event brings many communities together and prepares students for their future.

” Bands build community. Community spirit, community pride, and when you build one community, you build another community. And that builds great pride in our state.” Randall Reid-Smith | Governor’s curator for WV Dept. Of Arts, Culture, and History

“It shows them that hard work pays off. I think the band is so important to teach them discipline and responsibility skills. It’s not just about making music. It’s about making responsible citizens when they leave us at Bay City High School.” Debra Price | Paden City High School Band Director

Five bands competed at the first competition today.

Paden City High School won Grand Champion to earn 5 points for the entire series and $300 for their program.