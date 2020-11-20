Pandemic affects mental health and suicidal thoughts

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)-

The pandemic has not only affected peoples physical health, it’s affected their mental health too.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicides have been on the rise for years, and the pandemic’s cause for isolation doesn’t help those suffering. Which is why some doctors are concerned with those struggling with mental health issues today.

“We need to be able to control our surrounding and predict what is happening so between the two of those, and then you throw in social isolation, it’s really increasing depressing issues and anxiety issues,” said Dr. Jill Maloney, a Counselor and Mental Health Expert.

A poll done by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 45 percent of adults say they believe the pandemic has taken a toll on their mental health. So if you’ve been feeling down or depressed or anxious, know you’re not alone.

“It’s hard. Mental health can be very draining on you and people don’t realize it. When you are struggling with depression or anxiety, it’s hard to get up or get motivated and sometimes we have to keep going and we have to push through that,” said Maloney.

Dr. Jill Maloney has advice for those who are trying to muster up the strength to get through their normal routine.

“Even if it’s one thing. Even if it is just going up and hanging up one decoration or even getting the decorations out to hang up, that’s at least a step of progress and that’s what you need to keep doing, is just keep going,” said Maloney.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you should call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.