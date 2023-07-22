WHEELING, W.Va. — Pan American Panera Bakery Café owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group, announced in a press release, its 8th annual fundraising campaign.

The campaign which benefits Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a pediatric cancer charity funding cancer treatment research, will take place from June 21 through August 29.

During the 10-week event, the participating locations will donate 25 cents from each Frozen Agave Lemonade and Frozen Strawberry Lemonade sale.

In addition to lemonade purchases, 10 cents from each Lemon Drop Cookie and $3 from each lemonade tote sold with catering orders will also be donated to the foundation. Additionally, guests can round up their checks or donate a dollar amount at checkout to show their support.

Participating locations in West Virginia include Barboursville, Beckley, Charleston, Clarksburg, Hurricane, Morgantown, Vienna and, Wheeling, Marietta and St. Clairsville in Ohio.