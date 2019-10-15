Panera worker fired after company secret exposed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (CNN/WTRF) – A Panera Bread employee is out of a job after “leaking” a not-so-secret trade secret.

The woman posted a clip to Tik-Tok, showing her putting a frozen pack of white cheddar mac and cheese into hot water.

She pulls out the mac and cheese and empties the steaming bag into a bowl before she serves it — a move that is common in many restaurants.

Shortly after the clip went viral, the woman tearfully updated her followers that she’d been fired from her job.

A spokesperson for Panera Bread Company released the following statement to CNN: The company doesn’t comment on personnel matters but assured that the meals are shipped frozen so they can leave out certain preservatives that don’t meet the company’s clean standards.

