Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration responds to over 1,700 disinfection jobs since pandemic’s start

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)-

It’s certainly been a busy year for Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration.

“We’ve been working nearly around the clock in various capacities, disinfecting facilities in the region and across the country, supplying PPE, helping healthcare facilities build additional isolation wards and covid wards for patients,” said Josh Contraguerro, Vice President, Specialty Services – Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration.

Since the start of the pandemic, Panhandle has responded to over 1700 covid-19 related disinfection jobs but that doesn’t count their responses to fire and sewage.

Panhandle has supplied more than 500 HEPA air filtration devices within health care facilities and has worked within more than 50 elderly care facilities, supply them with PPE items.

“We’re fortunate enough that we have connections throughout the country for this specialized PPE, specialized disinfectant, specialized systems so we were able to early on make the connections, and get direct from manufacturers and distributers, personal protective equipment and disinfectants when nobody else across the country could,” said Contraguerro.

During a time of national shortages, Panhandle was able to supply businesses with more than 10,000 gallons of botanical disinfectants, along with 500 electrostatic applicators.

“It’s really a special feeling to know that when you see a nursing home or something on the news and you know that they had a problem and you get to see them back open. A restaurant, a grocery store is back open and you know that you played a part in keeping them open, keeping their employees, keeping the patients and the patrons safe, it really does have a special feeling,” said Contraguerro.



But in the midst of this hard work, the company’s leaders know they couldn’t do it without their staff.

“I can’t say enough about our employees. Literally day or night we give them a call and say, “hey, this facility needs to be disinfected before morning.” And they just say, “Where and I’ll be there. I’m getting ready to go.” They haven’t ever said no, and they protect themselves. They understand the sensitivity of the situation and continue to keep working through it,” said Contraguerro.