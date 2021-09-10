Parents gather to discuss Marshall County Schools’ new mask procedure

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – On Thursday Marshall County Schools announced a new “mask procedure” for students, staff and visitors. Mask wearing had previously been left up to each individual to decide on, now it will be mandatory starting Monday.

The hope is that the new procedure will lessen the spread of COVID-19, so that students can stay in school. The policy has not been met with universal approval. A large group of parents and students gathered Friday evening at the old Moundsville skate rink to discuss the policy and come up with ideas on how to respond.



We spoke with two of these parents, who tell us they’re not anti-mask or anti-vaccine, but they do have a problem with mandates, and the confusing or contradictory COVID policies we’ve been seeing over the pandemic.

“If the school is really pushing this about safety for our children, I’m all for that. Let’s give the kids new, clean masks every 30 minutes, or every 15 minutes, or whatever the hospital protocol would be….I have complete faith in our school system, I really do. I trust the teachers, I tell my husband that all the time. If I didn’t fully trust the school system with my children I would not send them to school. Amanda Bonar, Concerned Parent

One suggestion floated was that if money is a problem, start a fundraiser. Possibly for some kind of hospital-quality filtration system for the schools that would help destroy viral particles. The group that met tonight told us they plan on meeting again, and we will let you know if and when they do.