TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office announced via Facebook post that a decomposing body was found on north Orchard Road near Dover-Zoar Road in Sandy Township on November 4.

According to officials, the body was in an embankment off the road and had been there for some time.

Deputies and Detectives responded where they located a partially skeletonized body. They say decomposition was significant, and detectives believe the person may be a female; however, they will need assistance from the Cororner’s Office to confirm.

Officials say the body was wearing sweatpants and black shoes along with a lighter-colored shirt.

It is reported that photographs and evidence were collected, and the remains were taken to the Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office on the order of the Tuscarawas County Coroner, Dr. Jeff Cameron.

Police say no immediate signs of trauma were evident, but once more information is available, more will be released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office at (330) 339-2000.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with 7News for updates.