Passenger dies after Grove City plane crash

PINE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — The passenger on the plane during last Wednesday’s crash in Mercer County has died.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner said a passenger, 55-year-old Keith Vanover from Parma, died at Pittsburgh hospital Saturday morning. His cause of death was confirmed as thermal burns and inhalation injuries due to plane crash/accident.

The pilot of the plane, Richard Briggs from Cuyahoga Falls, also died in the crash. The plane went down in a wooded area near Tri County Industries in Pine Township.

