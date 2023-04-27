WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A pastor from Ukraine is visiting the pastor of the Bethlehem Temple in Wheeling.

Pastor Alex Ilash will be the guest speaker at the Temple at 6 p.m. Sunday.

He will present a video of his efforts to help the people of his war-torn country.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, he moved his wife and children out of the country to safety.

But he has gone back to run a ministry in his home city of Ismail, helping displaced refugees.

“The need is huge,” Ilash said. “I mean these people, they lost everything. They lost their houses, they lost their jobs, their family members were either killed or injured. Some of their men are fighting on the front line. And they are just suffering today. They are fleeing to our city, to a place they have never been.”

“He had made a commitment to me months ago,” said Bishop Darrell Cummings of the Bethlehem Temple. “He said if he was ever anywhere close to Wheeling that he would come. And we are honored that he kept that commitment and that he is here. And this is his last stop before he catches the plane to go back to Ukraine.”

You can attend the program in person at Bethlehem Temple in North Wheeling, or watch it online on a number of platforms.

The service can be seen on Facebook @Bethlehem Apostolic Temple or Shiloh Apostolic Faith Assembly.

It can also be seen on their websites: GreaterLoveMinistriesWV.org or BethlehemApostolicTemple.org.

It can also be seen on YouTube.com @ DWCummingsMinistries and on Twitter.com/DWCMinistries.

There is also a free church app, @GreaterLoveMinistriesWV.

For more information, call (304) 233-8899.

You can also make a donation to Pastor Ilash’s ministry to help Ukrainian refugees the following ways:

–Mail a check to Bethlehem Temple, PO Box 6051, Wheeling, WV 26003.

–Go to the church website at bethlehemapostolictemple.org where several virtual ways of giving are outlined. –Call (304) 233-8899 and leave a message, and they’ll return your call.