OHIO COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF)–It can be a hassle to find an outfit that fits you, makes you feel confident and doesn’t break the bank.

You may have spent hours going to different stores, trying on a million items and walking away empty handed.

When you’re taking advantage of the tax-free holiday the next few days, shop locally at a spot that makes it easy and has it all.

Payton’s Prettiest not only offers great deals, but they also offer a wide range of sizes and styles.

According to Owner Shannon Payton they have “everything in your sister’s closet and more!”

We carry clothing sizes 0-24 which includes juniors so we’ve got a nice selection of name brand denim, your active wear, casual wear, things that would be perfect for back to school shopping. We have huge discounts on our clothing being that we’re consignment and we have a lot of new with tags items so you can get a brand new pair of jeans for like $12.99 instead of $49.99. Shannon Payton, Owner

She says they have tripled their inventory since they’ve moved locations.

If you need help picking out the perfect first day outfit, they can assist with that as well.

You can stop by Payton’s Pretties for shoes, clothes, purses, jewelry and much more.

Don’t forget about their formal dresses, this might be a good weekend to check out those homecoming gowns since no taxes will be added on.

They are located at 1090 E. Bethlehem Boulevard in Wheeling.