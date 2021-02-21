Penn State 2021 virtual THON celebration raises over $10.6 million

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the 46 hour Dance Marathon now complete, Penn State’s first ever virtual THON celebration raised $10,638,078.62.

The event, that benefits Four Diamonds, a program at Penn State Health’s Children’s Hospital whose mission is to conquer childhood cancer, was moved to a virtual celebration back on August 14.

Since 1977, THON has helped raise over $190 million, including over $10.6 million this year.

This year’s THON weekend was livestreamed, due to the pandemic.

Dancers took part in the celebration remotely from their homes. In addition, through their online donation source, “Donor Drive” the THON committee says they were able to safely raise money for the Four Diamonds Families

The fundraising director for THON says they had to limit the amount of fundraising activities due to the pandemic, but it didn’t slow down their efforts.