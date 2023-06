PENNSYLVANIA (WTRF) – The family members of Pittsburgh Pirates legend Roberto Clemente joined legislators at the Pennsylvania Capitol on Tuesday.

The House of Representatives has adopted a resolution that recognizes September 15th as Roberto Clemente Day across the Keystone State.

Clemente played 18 seasons for the Pirates, and was a 13-time all star. He had 3000 hits during his career, was a Golden Glove Award winner for 12 straight seasons, and was a 2-time World Series Champion.