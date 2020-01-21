Pennsylvania House to take up human trafficking bills

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania House lawmakers plan to vote on a number of bills dealing with human trafficking this week.

​The International Labour Organization estimates human trafficking is a $150 billion industry. In 2018, 275 human trafficking cases were reported in Pennsylvania, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.​​

The House Judiciary Committee passed the package of bills last week.​​ Among the proposals is one to protect victims from having past sexual victimization used against them in court, require more incarcerated sex offenders to attend counseling and therapy, and increase penalties for trafficking or those who patronize a victim of trafficking.​​

“Victims are trafficked through our state and our districts each and every day,” state Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) said. “It’s time we stand with victims of human trafficking to send the message that we stand with them. We want to fight to end this egregious industry in Pennsylvania.”

​​The Judiciary Committee also passed a resolution declaring January as National Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Pennsylvania.​