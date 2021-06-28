Pennsylvania lifts statewide mask mandate

PENNSYLVANIA (WTRF)- It’s been more than a year since Pennsylvanians started wearing face coverings and now; they are getting a breath of fresh air.

All Pennsylvanians, vaccinated or not, are no longer required to wear a mask.

Many people say they are ready to take their masks off and finally show their smiles.

Others plan to continue covering their nose and mouth in certain places.

I’m definitely still going to wear it in grocery stores and crowds for now and airports to be safe. Kieran Bell | PA Resident

I think it’s a little early but I’m happy that we can at least not have masks outside. It might be a little early for inside, but I guess it’ll be good news for restaurants and stuff. Nadia Narnor | PA Resident

Businesses can still require employees and customers to wear masks inside their establishments.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting about 75 percent of those 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.