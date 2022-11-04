PITTSBURGH — An Allegheny County man was involved in a rollover crash that injured another man and four children who were his passengers on June 7, according to our affiliate KDKA.

Kevin Harrison, 35, of Natrona Heights, was driving a 2001 Chevy Silverado on State Route 908 and was allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Police also say he was driving on a suspended license when the pickup truck crashed over a hillside and slammed into a tree.

First responders at the scene told KDKA that Harrison and his five passengers — another man, two boys, ages 11 and 13, and two 14-year-old girls — were taken to the hospital. Police stated the 13-year-old boy was severely injured, but all passengers were released from the hospital as their injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Reports say the other man, Harrison’s friend, was the father of two of the children.

On Friday, an arrest warrant was issued to Harrison for driving with a suspended driver’s license, while he was under the influence of alcohol, cocaine and marijuana at the time of the crash.

Police said Harrison turned himself in to authorities and is in the Allegheny County Jail.

He’s formally charged with DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, endangering the welfare of children and multiple offenses.