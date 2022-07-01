ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA — Turtle Creek man faces over 30 felony charges after investigators found disturbing items on the man’s computer and hard drive.

According to WPXI, 7000 photos, and 600 videos, all of them child pornography were found on 57-year-old Richard Montgomery’s computer and hard drive.

In December, a file-sharing network that had child porn available for public download was located by investigators and traced back to Montgomery’s Turtle Creek home, according to the criminal complaint.

Montgomery was arrested in April and several electronic devices were taken from the property.

Montgomery explained to investigators that he looks for female children between the ages of 8 and 10, reported WPXI.

Montgomery was released on non-monetary bail and will be formally arraigned in August.