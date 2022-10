A man in Pennsylvania has been arrested for allegedly throwing hot grease on a woman in front of her child.

Herkley Fields, 29, of McKees Rocks is being charged with aggravated assault.

The woman was sent to UPMC Mercy Hospital with severe burns, according to KDKA.

Deputies say they found Fields on Thursday night at a home and that he ran out the back door but they were able to surround him and arrest him.

Fields also faces harassment, flight to avoid apprehension, and drug and firearms charges.