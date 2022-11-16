PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — The Mammoth Park Slides in Mt. Pleasant is facing yet another lawsuit after a woman claims she was hurt on the ride, according to KDKA.

The popular attraction has four other lawsuits from riders claiming they were injured using the 100-foot duel slides. These slides have been redesigned twice.

Built in 2020, the twin stainless steel chutes cost $1.1 million for Westmoreland County.

The four previous lawsuits happened from 2020 to 2021. The claims made against the county allege there were serious injuries on the slides for the third year in a row.

The most recent suit claims that the slides were improperly designed, defectively manufactured and lacked adequate warnings and instructions. The lawsuit also claims the plaintiff, Deanna Bet-Ras, suffered extensive injuries and bruises from an alleged mishap on the slide, according to KDKA.

Bet-Ras is requesting a jury trial for punitive and compensatory damages as well as court costs. KDKA reached out to the lawyer for Bet-Ras and is awaiting a response. They also requested comment from the Westmoreland County Solicitors’ Office and was told the county doesn’t comment on pending legal actions.