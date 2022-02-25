(WHTM) – More than a dozen Republican candidates remain in the race to replace Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey, who is retiring after more than a decade in the United States Senate.

With less than three months until the May 17 primary Toomey says he is undecided on whether he will endorse a candidate in a race flush with cash.

Candidates Dave McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz have already spent millions of dollars on television ads. Toomey says it’s clear McCormick and Oz are the leaders when it comes to spending, but that doesn’t mean they should automatically be considered the frontrunners.

“That gives them the ability to drive a message, to communicate with voters in a way that’s difficult to do if you don’ have those resources,” said Toomey. “But I don’t think it’s accurate to say it’s a two-man race.”

Toomey has been criticized for his own outspoken criticism of former President Donald Trump, even more so after calling for Trump’s resignation following the January 6 insurrection. When asked if he thought he would win re-election in Pennsylvania, Toomey says there may have been a path to victory but “it’s a moot point it doesn’t matter, I’m not running for election.”

Ahead of next week’s State of the Union, Toomey warned of a Biden administration that he says has “gone completely off the rails” after just over a year in office, which could help Republicans in November.

“It’s all been far-left woke politics that are terrible for Pennsylvanians and Americans. I think we’re gonna see a big backlash against that and I think Republicans are gonna do extremely well in this election”

Toomey’s Democratic counterpart, Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey, also isn’t endorsing any candidates at this point. The Democratic field isn’t as deep as the GOP’s but features several high-profile candidates, including Lt. Governor John Fetterman, Congressman Conor Lamb, and State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, among others.

“It’s gonna be a big race, one of the biggest in the country,” acknowledged the three-term Senator Casey.