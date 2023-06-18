MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania State Police Troopers in Juniata County were shot today while in the line of duty.

According to PSP, one of the troopers, 29 years old Jacques Rougeau, succumbed to his injuries while the other trooper, James Wagner, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Trooper Wagner and Brandon Stine of Thompsontown engaged around 12:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the PSP Lewistown Station where Trooper Wagner was then shot and taken to the hospital for serious injuries. Trooper Wagner was then life flighted to another hospital and remains in critical condition.

Stine called the 911 center multiple times and police attempted to negotiate but Stine seemed to be “playing a game of cat and mouse,” according to Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens.

Stine would be located after a search was conducted in the area of Swamp Road and Baumgardner Drive in Walker Township around 3 p.m.

Officer Rougeau was struck with a gunshot through the windshield in what appeared to be an ambush by Stine, which took the life of Officer Rougeau.

PSP states that troopers exchanged gunfire with Stine and during the exchange, Stine was shot and killed.

Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens called the exchange “a warzone.”

Courtesy of James Letner

Governor Josh Shapiro and PSP Commissioner Christopher Paris were at the hospital with Trooper Wagner.

An investigation is still ongoing.