WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Jewish families worldwide are preparing for one of their most important holidays of the year: Passover.

The Jewish holiday of Passover, or “pesach” in Hebrew, commemorates the liberation of Jews from slavery in Egypt.

It is a time for those of the Jewish faith to reflect on the story of Moses and how he led his people to freedom from slavery.

Passover, which overlaps with Easter this year, begins at sundown tomorrow and is celebrated over seven days and commences with Seder, a traditional ritual feast.

Rabbi Joshua Lief, of Temple Shalom in Wheeling, says Passover isn’t only about the freedom in the past, but it is also about being grateful for our freedom today despite the challenges we face today.

So as we give thanks for our freedoms, we should also commit ourselves to the liberation of everyone who is still being oppressed. Our world is not a perfect place yet and, therefore, even as we celebrate at Passover time, we still hope for everyone to be able to be free, and to celebrate, and to be able to live their lives in joy and safety and health and so on and so forth. Rabbi Joshua Lief, Temple Shalom

Passover ends on Wednesday, April 12th, but for some they add an extra day and celebrate it over eight days.