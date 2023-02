Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Moundsville Center played host to the biggest party in town Friday night.

A Night To Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience for people with special needs.

The event is for ages 14 and older, and features a huge array of fantastic activities, including a red carpet walk.

Tonight’s festivities were hosted by the Bowman United Methodist Church and sponsored by The Tim Tebow Foundation.