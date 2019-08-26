Perfect attendance could earn Edison Local High students a trip to NFL game

RICHMOND, Ohio (WTRF) — Edison Local High School has partnered up with the Cleveland Browns Foundation to give students a trip of a lifetime.

Through the foundation, students who showcase perfect attendance will have the opportunity to witness a Browns NFL game from the sidelines.

Six games during the 2019 regular-season will be available to eligible students.

Prior to each eligible game week, students with perfect attendance will be placed in a drawing for the tickets.

Foundation officials say the tickets are a way to increase good attendance among students.

The first eligible game for Edison Local High students is September 8 when the Browns match up against the Tennessee Titans.