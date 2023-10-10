To celebrate its 65th anniversary, Perkins is offering pancakes at 65 cents.

The iconic brand, famous for delicious, fresh-baked pies and all-day breakfast, is celebrating the anniversary with its guests, from October 9 to October 15, and is honoring its roots and serving up pancakes for just 65 cents – for a whole week.

This offer is good for dine-in only at participating locations.

You can visit a local Perkins in Wheeling and in Moundsvile.

Perkins was founded in 1958 as a single pancake house in Ohio, Perkins today has nearly 300 restaurants in 32 states and Canada.