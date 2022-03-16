Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The U.S. Senate passed a bill Tuesday that says Daylight Saving Time would become permanent across the country. This now moves to the House and if approved, would then be signed into law by President Biden.
This would mean no more switching clocks from Standard time to Daylight Saving Time, but a shift in sun rise and sun set times for the region.
Most of the country runs with Standard Time from the first Sunday of November until the second Sunday of March. Basically, all of our winter sunrises and sunsets would be altered under the new bill. The standard times we are accustomed to for Spring, Summer, and Fall would be left unchanged.
Key dates and sunrise/sunset times without Standard Time
Here are a few dates and times that show the updated times for sunrise/sunset if Standard Time would be eliminated. These dates of course would fluctuate from year to year.
Sunrise
First 8 AM sunrise: Nov 8th
Latest sunrise of the year: 8:45 AM from Jan 2nd to Jan 7th
Last 8 AM sunrise: Feb 26th
Sunset
First 6 PM sunset: Nov 24th
Earliest sunset 5:57 PM from Dec 1st to Dec 13th
Other dates impacted include:
Thanksgiving: 8:18 AM sunrise – 6:00 PM sunset
Christmas: 8:43 AM sunrise – 6:02 PM sunset
Jan 1st: 8:44 AM sunrise – 6:08 PM sunset
Feb 1st: 8:31 AM sunrise – 6:41 PM sunset
Mar 1st: 7:56 AM sunrise – 7:14 PM sunset
What to takeaway
The biggest issue our region would deal with is the late sunrises during early January. Those would take place at 8:45 AM, with that being the latest sunrise for our area.
A positive is the “extension” of daylight into the evening hours once they get home from work.