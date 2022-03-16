Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The U.S. Senate passed a bill Tuesday that says Daylight Saving Time would become permanent across the country. This now moves to the House and if approved, would then be signed into law by President Biden.

This would mean no more switching clocks from Standard time to Daylight Saving Time, but a shift in sun rise and sun set times for the region.

Most of the country runs with Standard Time from the first Sunday of November until the second Sunday of March. Basically, all of our winter sunrises and sunsets would be altered under the new bill. The standard times we are accustomed to for Spring, Summer, and Fall would be left unchanged.

Key dates and sunrise/sunset times without Standard Time

Here are a few dates and times that show the updated times for sunrise/sunset if Standard Time would be eliminated. These dates of course would fluctuate from year to year.

Sunrise

First 8 AM sunrise: Nov 8th

Latest sunrise of the year: 8:45 AM from Jan 2nd to Jan 7th

Last 8 AM sunrise: Feb 26th

Sunset

First 6 PM sunset: Nov 24th

Earliest sunset 5:57 PM from Dec 1st to Dec 13th

Other dates impacted include:

Thanksgiving: 8:18 AM sunrise – 6:00 PM sunset

Christmas: 8:43 AM sunrise – 6:02 PM sunset

Jan 1st: 8:44 AM sunrise – 6:08 PM sunset

Feb 1st: 8:31 AM sunrise – 6:41 PM sunset

Mar 1st: 7:56 AM sunrise – 7:14 PM sunset

What to takeaway

The biggest issue our region would deal with is the late sunrises during early January. Those would take place at 8:45 AM, with that being the latest sunrise for our area.

A positive is the “extension” of daylight into the evening hours once they get home from work.