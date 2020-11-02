Person at Martins Ferry Middle School tests positive for COVID-19, classes move remote for Monday

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — A person at Martins Ferry Middle School is confirmed to have COVID-19.

According to Martins Ferry City Schools, this person was last at Martins Ferry Middle School on Friday, and due to privacy, the name of the individual will not be released.

The Belmont County Health Department has begun a case investigation and will contact any individuals determined to be in close contact with the affected individual. All students and staff that came into close contact will be directly notified. Those that were in close contact will remain off campus for up to 14 days to ensure they do not have the virus, and to limit any further spread.

Because of this, in-person classes are cancelled for Monday, November 2, to assist the Belmont County Health Department with contact tracing. Students are already scheduled to be off from school on Tuesday, November 3.

For now, in-person instruction is slated to restart on Wednesday, November 4.