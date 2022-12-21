WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Pam from the Wetzel County Animal Shelter visited 7News with Ruby the Red Nose Reindeer.
Ruby is 3 years old and not a great fit with cats.
If you want to meet Ruby, call the animal shelter at 304-455-5348.
Ruby the Red Nose Reindeer
Posted:
Updated:
WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Pam from the Wetzel County Animal Shelter visited 7News with Ruby the Red Nose Reindeer.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Ruby is 3 years old and not a great fit with cats.
If you want to meet Ruby, call the animal shelter at 304-455-5348.