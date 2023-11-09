BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Angela with the Belmont County Humane Society joined 7News at Noon with this week’s Pet of the Week: Tally Jo.

Tally Jo, which is short for Tallulah, is 5 months old and was found in Martins Ferry.

She is a very sweet girl who loves to play, is very good with other cats, and shows no immediate reaction to dogs but has not had a lot of interaction.

If you would like to adopt Tally Jo, you can respond to her picture on the Belmont County Humane Society Facebook Page or call 304-281-6769 and will be at Fur Pet’s Sake on the weekend.

Her adoption fee is $50 and includes all of her shots and feline leukemia test as well as her spay.