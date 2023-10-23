MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The Monarch Company presents the play “Peter Pan & Wendy,” based on the novel by JM Barrie, this coming weekend at John Marshall High School.

This story is about a boy who never wants to grow up and spends his time in Neverland. The production will be colorful, with plenty of actor movement to keep the crowd engaged. Directed by Erin Bond, this play features 21 student actors and ten crew members.

Monarch Company actress Rozzalin Wallace is excited to entertain younger and older generations. “It’s also good for children because there have been adaptions to it, and it is a classic, so it is something both parents and children would really enjoy.”

You can see “Peter Pan & Wendy in the John Marshall High School Center for Performing Arts on Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28, at 7:00 p.m. and on Sunday, October 29, at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door. Anyone showing their personalized Marshall County Schools Activity Pass will get free admission.

