OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It is National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week.

Its purpose is to educate the community on the effects and dangers of alcohol and drug use and encourage staying drug-free.

As a part of the celebration, Ohio County 8th grade art students are working together to create a giant positive puzzle display.

Colleen Doresy is the project coordinator, and she says the best way to make an impact is to start in our local schools.

We are really asking the kids to focus and create their puzzle piece, design them based on, promoting a positive message about mental health awareness, but also substance use prevention and just really trying to put out some positive messages. Colleen Dorsey, Project Coordinator, Partnerships for Success

She says each student’s work symbolizes how piece-by-piece we can make a change together.

The final project will be displayed for everyone to see at the Wheeling Artisan Center.