Pittsburgh apartment building blaze injures 2 firefighters

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say an apartment building fire in Pittsburgh injured two firefighters, sending one of them to a hospital.
The Pittsburgh public safety department said the blaze was reported in a four-story building in West Oakland on Saturday afternoon.
Public safety officials say one of the two injured firefighters was taken to a hospital and reported in stable condition.
Crews said the building had heavy smoke billowing through the roof. The cause of the blaze wasn’t immediately clear.