Pittsburgh apartment building blaze injures 2 firefighters

Smoke and fire pour out from the location of a five alarm residential fire, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (Haldan Kirsch/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say an apartment building fire in Pittsburgh injured two firefighters, sending one of them to a hospital.

The Pittsburgh public safety department said the blaze was reported in a four-story building in West Oakland on Saturday afternoon.

Public safety officials say one of the two injured firefighters was taken to a hospital and reported in stable condition.

Crews said the building had heavy smoke billowing through the roof. The cause of the blaze wasn’t immediately clear.