Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Pittsburgh apartment building blaze injures 2 firefighters

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Smoke and fire pour out from the location of a five alarm residential fire, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (Haldan Kirsch/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say an apartment building fire in Pittsburgh injured two firefighters, sending one of them to a hospital.

The Pittsburgh public safety department said the blaze was reported in a four-story building in West Oakland on Saturday afternoon.

Public safety officials say one of the two injured firefighters was taken to a hospital and reported in stable condition.

Crews said the building had heavy smoke billowing through the roof. The cause of the blaze wasn’t immediately clear.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter