The Pennsylvania Department of Health had announced the first case of Monkeypox has been found in Pittsburgh.

The Central Outreach Wellness Center said a patient was tested and they confirmed the result.

The confirmed case is a patient with a primary care physician.

The United States has exceeded over 300 cases of Monkeypox.

The CDC says monkeypox is a disease that can make you sick, including a rash, which may look like pimples or blisters, often with an earlier flu-like illness.

The White House on Tuesday said it plans to send out tens of thousands of vaccine doses immediately as the nation tries to head off a growing monkeypox outbreak, amid fears that the country is undercounting cases because of insufficient testing.