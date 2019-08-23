Pittsburgh hospital dresses newborns as ‘Wizard of Oz’ characters

This photo provided by Allegheny Health Network shows four newborns as characters from “The Wizard of Oz” at Allegheny Heath Network’s West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh. The hospital wanted to honor the 80th anniversary of the film. ( Chuck Balcik/ Allegheny Health Network via AP)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh’s hospital’s obstetrics department became Ozstetrics as the staff dressed up four newborns as characters from “The Wizard of Oz.”

Allegheny Heath Network’s West Penn Hospital wanted to honor the 80th anniversary of the film. The hospital posted photos on social media.

Genevieve Dunkin, daughter of Taylor and Mark Dunkin of Hampton Township, was Dorothy.

Jack Minett, son of Brittany and Lewis Minett of Wexford, was the scarecrow.

Andrew Gianettino, son of Jennie and Anthony Gianettino of Peters Township, was the Cowardly Lion.

Wesley Lynch, son of Lindsey and Andrew Lynch of Hampton Township, was the Tin Man.

The hospital says the babies will soon learn there’s no place like home.