Pittsburgh International Airport Travel Outlook

PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF)- The holiday travel season is upon and despite the pandemic, many Americans are still planning on flying this season. The Pittsburgh International Airport is doing everything in its power to keep those traveling safe. The airport’s Pit Safe Travels program incorporates all the rules of public health and safety. Social distancing is implemented, hand washing stations, and plastic barriers are set up throughout the terminal, at the self-information desk and the ticketing area. The airport usually sees about 15,000-16,000 passengers a day this time of the year but the number of travelers has lessened due to covid-19.

“And right now we’re expecting anywhere between nine, ten thousand people a day to go through the checkpoints, so about sixty percent of what we normally would see, so travel is down of course and that’s no different than what we’re seeing here in the holiday season,” said Bob Kerlik, Pittsburgh International Airport Executive Editor, Blue Sky News, and Media Relations.

The airport has also recently opened a covid-19 testing center inside of the airport for those who wish to get tested before traveling.