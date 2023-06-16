PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Mayor, Ed, Gainey, has just officially renamed the Steel City to “Swiftsburgh” in honor of Taylor Swift and her upcoming 2-day Eras Tour, according to a tweet from The City of Pittsburgh’s official Twitter account.

Swift, a West Reading native, is taking over as “Swifties” flock to the sold-out concerts at Acrisure Stadium this Friday and Saturday nights.

Official Proclamation from Mayor Ed Gainey

Mayor Gainey goes on to tell WPXI that Swift has established a standard of excellence in the music industry. He says that her unconditional love and generosity, kindness, and philanthropic spirit have touched the lives of millions.

If you’re lucky enough to have gotten a ticket to the sold show, parking lots open at 1:30 p.m., the stadium gates open at 4:30 p.m., and VIP ticketholders in sections 1 and 2 get an early entry at 3:30 p.m.