PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh mom made national headlines after a photo of her feeding her infant went viral. It wasn’t how she was feeding the baby that piqued the public’s attention, but where.

According to People, Meredith Barnyak followed any mom’s inclinations when her child was hungry and started feeding her while on a ride in Orlando, Florida.

Barnyak told the magazine that her child, Poppy, gets fussy on rides, so she figured it’s dark, no one would notice. It was only when the camera flashed that she realized all of the other riders would see her.

Barnyak’s cousin, Jo Goddard, runs a woman’s lifestyle website, Cup of Jo, took the photo to Instagram and praised the mom for not letting social expectations keep her from feeding her child.

Barnyak told People that many of the comments were heartfelt and encouraging, but there were a few that did not sit well with the situation, calling it ‘dangerous’.

Barnyak told People that the negativereactions of Instagram users took her by surprise. A few users called her actions dangerous and even asked if Disney allowed such actions.

But it wasn’t all negativity; many users encouraged Barnyak, expressing their admiration for being able to multitask successfully with a baby.

