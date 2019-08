PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) — Prosecutors and lawyers for the man charged with killing 11 worshipers at a Pittsburgh synagogue last year have agreed to a 120-day extension in the case.

The sides met briefly in federal court in Pittsburgh Monday to review the status of Robert Bowers’ prosecution.

Authorities say Bowers opened fire with an AR-15 rifle and other weapons during worship services inside Tree of Life synagogue.

Prosecutors have not made a final decision on whether to seek the death penalty.