(WTRF) - It's seemingly a race against time for those trying to flee Afghanistan, and for the people in the United States trying to help them.

Veterans and others in the U.S. who served in Afghanistan, have now started their own efforts to help those who they worked with, and became friends with, to leave the country before the August 31 deadline.

7News was in the room with veteran and West Virginia State Senator Ryan Weld when spoke on the phone with a man he worked with, whose life is in immediate danger.