Plan on traveling? Well, you might need the COVID vaccine first

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- The rules for traveling have been changing daily for almost a year now and now it has changed for the good.

The European Union will start letting Americans back in this summer, the Bahamas will allow visitors come May 1.

Cruises even got the go ahead to go back to regular sailing from the U.S. by July.

There’s one condition, you have to be vaccinated in order to travel.

According to Uniglobe Owner, Bill Bryson, if you’re vaccinated then a COVID test is not necessary to leave the country but to return back to the states, you must test Negative.

With a vaccine you don’t need a test to leave the country and we’re hoping the next thing with the vaccine is that you don’t need a test to get back. Bill Bryson, Owner of Uniglobe

Bryson says, they’re doing this for now to make sure there is no outbreak that happens on a trip.

As vaccinations go up and cases start to slow down, Bryson says he could see this rule being lifted.

He says, for now that’s the way it is until immunity goes up.