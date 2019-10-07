Planet Fitness to open Club in Moundsville

Moundsville, WV (WTRF)— Planet Fitness announced it will open its first location in Moundsville, WV at 319 Lafayette Ave. in the winter of 2019.

The 11,000 square foot Moundsville Planet Fitness will offer cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat-screen televisions, HydroMassage loungers*, massage chairs*, tanning beds, a Total Body Enhancement booth*, and more.

We’re excited to expand the Judgement Free experience in Moundsville, where residents can break a sweat for just $10 a month Gary Williams, Regional Director of United PF Partners

Planet Fitness prides itself on providing a high-quality experience at an exceptional value and being home of the Judgement Free Zone®, where members experience a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment, for only $10 a month.

Planet Fitness also has the PF Black Card® membership, which is $22.99 a month, includes additional amenities such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, access to all 1,800+ Planet Fitness locations.