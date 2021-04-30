Playground cleanup event scheduled for Saturday in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.VA (WTRF) — If you want to keep Wheeling clean—Friendly City officials are asking you to prove it.

Dozens of volunteers will get their boots muddy tomorrow morning to Make Wheeling Shine. They’ll head to the city’s recreation spaces to clean up litter, with supplies provided by the Department of Environmental Protection.

They’ll be focusing on East Wheeling, South Wheeling and Woodsdale, but will be spread out over the city’s 22 different playgrounds.

Parks and Recreation Director Rochelle Barry says it teaches children that trash doesn’t pick itself up.

So this is a good way to have kids see somebody has to clean up this litter and everything, so it’s a good family event, get everybody out, help teach them

to keep our spaces clean. Director of Parks & Recreation Rochelle Barry

Barry says the city has done a river and creek cleanup in the past and ended up removing bags and bags worth of garbage. And it’s not too late to help out if you haven’t signed up.

You can show up at 9 a.m. tomorrow at Polaski park in South Wheeling or Edgington Lane in Woodsdale.