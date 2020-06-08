Plaza Theatre needs public’s support

WEIRTON,W.Va. (WTRF)

A local movie theatre that just reopened their doors needs the publics help during this tough time!

The Plaza Theatre in Weirton has been hit hard by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Even now with health restrictions in place owners say it’s been hard.

They have done things from selling popcorn when they were shut down to now practicing social distancing.

The theatre has two separate doors for both entrances, plexi-glass panels up around the register, and one neat thing is they have stopped using change, they only use dollars.

“So we basically asked people to put their arm rests down and leave them down, and then we clean those seats after every show. We have a general seating chart where we try to keep people, I call it the evens and the odds, you walk in the back row, either has one family in the middle or two families on the ends, and then we rotate the rows so no one is right in front of you, and no one is right behind you. The next show we reverse it so the middle seats are being used.” Jonathan Boyd – Co Owner/ Manager

Boyd says they will be showing the old time classic ‘The Goonies’ this weekend!

Their times are Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 4 and 7 pm, and Sunday at 4pm.

To see upcoming movies or more information head on over to their Facebook Page.

LINK – https://www.facebook.com/weirtonplazatheatre.