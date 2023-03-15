BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Bellaire Police Department wants the public’s help in locating a woman with warrants out for her arrest.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tayler Leaniez reportedly left rehab early and cannot be found. She is wanted for possession of drugs and a probation violation.

Leaniez is 21-years-old and weighs 140 pounds and is 5’2.” She has tattoos on both forearms, an hourglass tattoo on her left shoulder and a heart tattoo on her temple.

Tayler Leaniez

She was last seen by her family Feb. 21.

There is a nationwide “be on the look out” alert for Leaniez, and police ask that if you see her, call 911 or your nearest law enforcement agency.