BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Bellaire Police Department wants the public’s help in locating a woman with warrants out for her arrest.
Tayler Leaniez reportedly left rehab early and cannot be found. She is wanted for possession of drugs and a probation violation.
Leaniez is 21-years-old and weighs 140 pounds and is 5’2.” She has tattoos on both forearms, an hourglass tattoo on her left shoulder and a heart tattoo on her temple.
She was last seen by her family Feb. 21.
There is a nationwide “be on the look out” alert for Leaniez, and police ask that if you see her, call 911 or your nearest law enforcement agency.