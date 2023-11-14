OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — AAA honored 18 West Virginia police departments Tuesday for outstanding efforts to increase road safety.

Chiefs and officers in departments all over the Northern Panhandle were treated to lunch at Olive Garden at the Highlands and given plaques honoring their service.

AAA officials said they’ve gone beyond the call of duty to make their communities safer for drivers and residents.

“They’ve been addressing some pretty serious issues out there like drugged driving and drug trafficking, aggressive driving, distracted driving. It takes a team. It takes more than a village. It takes a huge team of people to keep us safe on the roadway. The problem is that people have to learn that the law is there to protect them. And that’s what these officers do every day by their presence on the roadway, to remind people to be a little more focused.” J.J. Miller | AAA Central Safety Advisor

AAA has been giving out the Community Traffic Safety Awards for over 30 years.

The organization partners with law enforcement and safety agencies on initiatives to improve safety in the communities and on the highways.